Republicans Openly Challenge Trump’s Idea To Delay Election

A number of congressional Republicans have openly rejected Trump’s recent suggestion.
Trump tweeted on Thursday that November’s presidential election should be delayed.
However, the President would have no authority to do so, reports CNN.
The Constitution gives Congress the power to set the date for voting.
It was the latest example of the President making incendiary comments on Twitter.
This puts Republicans in an awkward spot to deal with the fallout and protect their party’s reputation.

