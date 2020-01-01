[Read] Strategic Management: Concepts and Cases: Competitiveness and Globalization For Online



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

https://msc.realfiedbook.com/?book=1305502140

Examine strategic management with the market-leading text that sets the standard for the most intellectually rich, practical analysis of strategic management. Written by respected experts Hitt, Ireland, and Hoskisson, the 12th edition of STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT is steeped in cutting-edge research featuring more than 500 emerging and leading companies, and reveals trends you can implement immediately to succeed in your field. You’ll discover how to integrate the classic industrial organization model with a resource-based view of the firm to give you a complete understanding of how today’s businesses use strategic management to establish competitive advantages and create value for stakeholders in the global marketplace. The freshly reimagined MindTap learning solution provides you with real-world activities that will prepare you to excel as a leader and outperform rivals.