[Read] Scam Me If You Can: Simple Strategies to Outsmart Today’s Rip-Off Artists Complete

Are you at risk of being scammed? Former con artist and bestselling author of Catch Me If You Can Frank Abagnale shows you how to stop scammers in their tracks.Maybe you’re wondering how to make the scam phone calls stop. Perhaps someone has stolen your credit card number. Or you’ve been a victim of identity theft. Even if you haven’t yet been the target of a crime, con artists are always out there, waiting for the right moment to steal your information, your money, and your life.As one of the world’s most respected authorities on the subjects of fraud, forgery, and cyber security, Frank Abagnale knows how scammers work. In Scam Me If You Can, he reveals the latest tricks that today’s scammers, hackers, and con artists use to steal your money and personal information–often online and over the phone. Using plain language and vivid examples, Abagnale reveals hundreds of tips, including:- The best way to protect your phone from being hacked – The only time you should ever use a debit card – The one type of photo you should never post on social media – The only conditions under which you should use WiFi networks at the airport – The safest way to use an ATMWith his simple but counterintuitive rules, Abagnale also makes use of his insider intel to paint a picture of cybercrimes that haven’t become widespread yet.