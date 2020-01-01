[Read] Dry Hard Best Sellers Rank : #2



From the bestselling author of Fat Chance and Checking Out comes a hilarious story about giving up? but definitely not giving in.Kate and Scott?s marriage has always been a lot of fun, with alcohol at the heart of it. After all, what?s more entertaining than a good laugh and a large drink? or six?But recently, those relaxing drinks have become more crutch than comfort?and the couple have almost forgotten how to talk to each other sober.Then their teenage daughter Holly uploads a video of their humiliating drunken escapades, which gets picked up by YouTube superstar PinkyPud?and goes horrifyingly viral.In a last-ditch attempt to prove to the world they?re more than just boozy idiots, Kate and Scott quit alcohol completely. But with Holly?s? er? ?help?, what begins as a family promise soon escalates into a social media phenomenon: #DryHard!With the eyes of the Internet upon them, can Kate and Scott stay teetotal?and save their marriage in the process?RUNNING TIME ? 9hrs. and 5mins.?2019 Nick Spalding (P)2018 Brilliance Publishing, Inc., all rights reserved.