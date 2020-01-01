raw results 6-29-20 wwe backstage on fs1 canned stay active all summer events booker t ja judge on minecraft contest & more



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

birthdays

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Batista are participating in Amazon’s “Stay Active All Summer” campaign tomorrow.

Renee Young teased on social media that she had some big news to share this Wednesday.

WWE has announced the Fatal 4 Way to determine the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women’s Title will now be an Elimination Match.

WWE ran a pregnancy storyline with Maria Kanellis teasing the reveal of the baby’s father she gave who the father was to be n why

It was mentioned that AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were among the superstars that were noticeably absent from SmackDown.

Mojo Rawley and Shorty G, who competed in a match on the same June 19 edition of SmackDown, were also absent from this past Friday’s tapings.

many other stars were also reportedly absent from this weekend’s SmackDown tapings.

FOX Sports cancelling WWE Backstage on FS1, they will continue to air classic WWE shows.

Global esports organization Gen.G today announced that Booker T will be a celebrity judge for a Minecraft Pocket-Edition Build Contest on Thursday, July 16, presented by Samsung.

For more information, including sign ups and news, gamers can visit buildingconnections.gg.

Lana has a new vlog with Mandy Rose at this link where the two share makeup tips. Lana and Rose also posted the photo below to plug the vlog, as well as a recent TikTok video of them dancing.

mandy Rose revealed her quarantine bikini in the Instagram post

Olympic Gold medalist and retired former UFC champion Henry Cejudo visited the Team Vision Dojo in Winter Park, Florida on Monday.

Team Vision also sent word that WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth stopped by the facility this month. in the pic here star amber nova

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and said fiancee Becky Lynch “hates” just being at home away from WWE while she’s pregnant.

Slater today posted a Twitter video of himself training on an exercise bike with “July 18 Coming Soon”

Wednesday’s Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature limited commercials in 2 nites

The WWE SmackDown event originally scheduled for Friday, April 17 in Cleveland, Ohio has been re-scheduled for a live RAW taping on Monday, September 28.

The arena noted that all original tickets purchased for the SmackDown date will be honored for the RAW date in September.

a new WWE 365 documentary on Ricochet will go live this Sunday at 10am ET in the on-demand section.

RAW results