Qing Wen: Time Word Tips in Chinese 2 – The Day after Tomorrow | ChinesePod



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Free Chinese Video Lesson from ChinesePod:

This is the second video in our Time Word Tips Chinese lesson for free. Learn how to hack phrases like “The Day After Tomorrow” or “The Day Before Yesterday”. Be sure to watch the whole video, Fiona provides some great colloquialisms at the end that will get you speaking and thinking like a Chinese.

Key Dialogue:

昨天 (zuótiān) – yesterday

明天 (míngtiān) – tomorrow

明年 (míngnián) – next year

去年 (qùnián) – last year

后年 (hòunián) – year after next (two years from now)

前年 (qiánnián) – year before last (two years ago)

前天 (qiántiān) – day before yesterday (two days ago)

后天 (hòutiān) – day after tomorrow (two days from now)

我五年前买了这辆车 (wǒ wǔ nián qián mǎi le zhè liàng chē) – I bought this car five years ago.

五年后我们就把房子卖了，搬到乡下去 (wǔ nián hòu wǒmen jiù bǎ fángzi mài le， bān dào xiāngxià qu) – Let’s sell our house five years from now and move to the countryside.

以前 (yǐqián) – before

以后 (yǐhòu) – after

大前天 (dàqiántiān) – three days ago

大后天 (dàhòutiān) – three days from now

Like this video? Subscribe to ChinesePodTV’s free online Chinese lesson of the week and start to see your Chinese level improve in 5 minutes a day.

Get Free ChinesePod Lessons:

http://bit.ly/free-lessons-chinesepod

Follow us on social media for the latest free Chinese video lessons, easy tips and tricks to learn Chinese in five minutes a day:

https://www.facebook.com/ChinesePod

https://twitter.com/chinesepod

#ChinesePod #QingWen #TimeWordTips #MandarinStateOfMind #LearnChinese #SpeakChinese