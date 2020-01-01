CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Pubg ban in india | pubg banned | 118 app banned

Trending Videos
by Anonymous
Pubg-ban-in-india-pubg-banned-118-app-banned

Pubg ban in india | pubg banned | 118 app banned !!
2020 pubg mobile ban
finally guys pubg pubg mobile ban ho chuki hai Kafi Lambe Samay se Charcha chal rahe the ki pubg ban hoga ya nahi ismein pubg mobile ne pura Jor Laga diya tha ki privacy policy update bhi ladiya tha Fir Bhi pubg ban Ho Gaya government ne Kafi acha kya ha is bar government Teesri (3) bar App bancareerHamen government Cos 60 Hamen government ka sath dena chahiye market mein nai nai game Aate Hain aur Chale Jaate Hain par is video mein Maine bataya hai ki pubg banned aur Baki app ban Hui hai aur kuch proof bhi Agar aapko Kuchh detail leni Ho Tu main aapko website ke link de dunga please read now Agar aapko gana hai key pubg ban Kyon hua Tu Meri video aur I button ki video Jarur Dekhen

﻿ so please check my video

india bans 118 app more chinese apps: भारत ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा का हवाला देते हुए लोकप्रिय गेमिंग ऐप पबजी समेत 118 और मोबाइल ऐप पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। इससे पहले जून में 59 और जुलाई में 47 चीनी मोबाइल ऐप्स पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया था।
भारत ने पबजी समेत चीन के 118 और मोबाइल ऐप पर लगाया प्रतिबंध
अब तक चीन (china) के 224 मोबाइल ऐप पर लग चुका है प्रतिबंध
सरकार ने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा का हवाला देते हुए चीनी मोबाइल ऐप्स पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

This is not the first time that PUBG Mobile has been banned in India, though it’s only been banned in small parts of the country before.

latest news
today trending
pubg ban (banned)

Total app ban 224
website linkL-
https://navbharattimes.indiatimes.com/india/india-bans-118-chinese-mobile-app-including-pubg-on-grounds-of-national-security/articleshow/77890784.cms

https://gadgets.ndtv.com/apps/news/pubg-ban-india-mobile-apps-games-controversies-cheatsheet-livik-map-lite-2289399

#pubg #pubgban #pubgbanned #pubgbaninindia #india #government #hindi #ban #banned #pubgmobileban #pubgmobilbanned #game #hindi #app #appban #appbanned #apkbanindia #apkbannedindia #appbannedindia #appbanindia #PUBGBANNED !!
#pubgbannedinindia #pubgban #PUBG
#pubgmobile #pubgvideos #smartphone

Hello friends.
Any problem now comment
To Guys___
So Please Don’t Forgot To___ : :
: : : :
__________Like _____Share _________ ——————–Subscribe ————
Don’t Forget To ,
_________Follow Me On :_________

Thank you for watching :- #god98

Instagram LInk
https://www.instagram.com/@god98harsh
facebook Link
https://www.facebook.com/god98harsh/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Twitter Link
https://twitter.com/god98harsh
______Thanks For Watching ________________________
(Email:- [email protected])
Channel :-
https://www.youtube.com/c/god98
help full

Related posts

Pregnant Lady’s Dance Goes Viral In Social Media | Oneindia Malayalam

Anonymous

[NO COPYRIGHT ANIMATION] Outer Space and Golden Stars with Sound Effect

Anonymous

Automotive News | 28/07/2020

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More