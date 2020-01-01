PMLN Maryam Aurangzeb VS PTI MNA Zartaj Gul In National Assembly || Charsadda Journalist

Don’t forget to like Share & Comments your thoughts about this Video. Subscribe us for more.
================================================
__/LINKS_
? Facebook:? https://www.facebook.com/CharsaddaJournalist
================================================
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CharsaddaJournalists
================================================
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Charsaddamedia
================================================
Website: https://cujnews.com
================================================
Website: https://www.youtube.com/c/CharsaddaJournalists/live
================================================
#CharsaddaJournalist is a local media agency based in Tehsil & District Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan. They work on a wide range of issues stretching from Political to Social issues. They highlight social disparities and issues in the Pakistani and especially in Pakhtun Society. Moreover, they have also been engaged with Alif Ailaan to promote education especially girls education in Charsadda, as the ratio of female literacy in Pakistan is low. The main Purpose of the Page is to spread awareness among the people of Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This Page Publishes only authentic news as all of its admin and Editors are renowned Journalists associated with reputable media groups. Its Office is based at Meher Plaza basement, Tehsil Chowk Charsadda.
Charsadda Vines
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcfpo0ITLa07ZbjnOgvESvp2
Top Stories
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcdBocYe80GnuYwFctuIxFF0
Sports, Cricket, Hockey,
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcdjiOy2RZCLuJFWLxKbAHwm
Social Stories
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dccwsSZ9rRwA5ViedCKAmOjf
Jamiat Ulema Islam
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcfXSqrbQcrxJ0oot8zKTvhw
Pakistan Tehreekh Insaf
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dccH-byTTMLr-1rGcIF82E1V
Pakistan Muslim League
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcd6VoEew3PGF1-ed7X8V1bY
Pakistan People Party
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcfbPsUaMcpb_H_pDBjyrOX5
Awami National Party
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcdI-DA6BWbTXKaM_8Jo8iT-
Pashto Poetry
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcdjE8E57cbmP-r3OCn4HAsW
Funny
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcfmK7UOjzHuHfAWrK7Hv76p
Pakhaimana
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcfsWyEpRCw_dv9fZOQoO8Bw
Islamic Question Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcdtTEFwNgewj6yUlcbPIN68
Khyber Watch Charsadda
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDATSfI_-dcfIunGtckboSHMlJkaic4Cp
Other Pakistani News Channels
Geo News live | Ary News live | Samaa News live | 92 News Live | Express News Live | Dunya News Live | Hum News Live | GNN News Live | Dawn News Live | Aap News Live | Live From National Assembly | National Assembly Session LIVE | BOL NEWS LIVE