Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the current trend now is that people who have left cities on the onset of the MCO to their respective hometowns are making their way back.

He says authorities have conducted roadblocks at 23 toll plazas to prevent people from returning to the cities.

