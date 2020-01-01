Outdoor-movie-theaters-and-home-cinemas-gain-popularity-amid-COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the trend in watching movies.

Outdoor movie premieres and home theaters have become ‘the new normal’ for those who want to enjoy movies safe from the virus.

Bae Eun-ji reports.

Crowds gather at an outdoor movie theater.

A large screen of 12 meters by 23 meters plays the latest movie ‘Invasion 2020’.

Three hundred people were invited to the event, equipped with hand sanitizers and even plastic gloves for safety.

“It feels much safer watching a movie outdoors than in enclosed spaces.”

Others have turned their living rooms into theaters.

This woman in her 20s has set up a beam projector and a Bluetooth speaker to watch movies and dramas.

“The display and sound quality are lacking, but it’s safer than the cinema.”

As more people are interested in making home theaters, sales of big-screen TVs and sound systems are on the rise.

Putting together a surround sound system with five speakers can recreate the feeling of an actual movie theater.

“Consumers buying 75-inch and 85-inch TVs also like to purchase home theater products, and these went up by about 30-percent after the COVID-19 outbreak.”

With more movie enthusiasts wanting a safe and secure personal space, it seems the home theater trend will be around for a while.

Bae Eun-ji, Arirang News.