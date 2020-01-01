One Of Zimbabwe’s Most Respected Journalists Denied Bail



Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been denied bail in Zimbabwe.

CNN reports Chin’ono is facing charges of inciting citizens to ‘participate in public violence.’

Arrested alongside opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, Chin’ono’s been accused of using social media to advocate violent protests.

The award-winning journalist was most recently working on allegations of corruption relating to the health ministry’s procurement of COVID-19 supplies.

His representative, Beatrice Mtetwa, said his case would be appealed to Zimbabwe’s High Court.