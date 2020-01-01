One Direction Members Celebrate 10th Anniversary While Zayn Malik Stays Silent..



Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan mark the group’s first decade anniversary on social media by giving each other a shout-out while Zayn remains mum. Jul 24, 2020 AceShowbiz – The former members of boy band One Direction have marked the 10th anniversary of their formation on talent show “The X Factor” by thanking each other and fans for the ride so far. During the bootcamp rounds of the U.K. series, on 23 July, 2010, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik were put together as a group, and went on to reach the finale of the contest. They became international superstars and remained a five-piece until 2016 when Malik quit to go solo. The remaining bandmates then announced a hiatus, which has been in place since the beginning of 2017 – with no signs of ending. Despite fans’ hopes of a 10th anniversary reunion, Niall, Harry, Liam, and Louis remain committed to solo careers, but they took time out on Thursday (23Jul2 …