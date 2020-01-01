Oil painting for beginners-basic step by step demonstration techniques.#oilpainting #ganeshpaint



Oil painting for beginners-basic step-by-step Radha-Krishna demonstration techniques.

Hi friends I’m Lalit Shewale

My Third video

oil painting , lesson 2

The video shows step by step oil painting based painting.it shows which step to be followed while painting .

Oil paint on canvas (42×72cm)

Step by step krishna canvas painting using easy techniques for beginners

A video on the basics of oil painting for beginners-basic willing to try oil painting.A simple tutorial with everything you need to have a good start: techniques and material and a complete step by step demonstration

The idea of this video is to make things as simple as possible ,if you want to know more, check out other video’s on oil painting paintings on my channel or my videos course.

Queries solved

1)- why use oil paint?

2)- demonstration

3)- how to learn more

4)- Is oil painting more complicated?

5)- Is oil painting more to xic ?

6)- does it require a lot of material?

7)- krishna painting with oil color, painting krishna, easy drawing of soft oil painting

8)- #how to cretivewithe painting krishna

Time-:8Hours

