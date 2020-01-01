Nick Cordero’s Widow Turns to Sports to Distract Herself From Grief



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Amanda Kloots credits playing tennis for helping her to overcome grief following the tragic death of her actor husband last month after his long battle with coronavirus. Aug 9, 2020 AceShowbiz – Amanda Kloots is finding regular tennis sessions incredibly helpful as she continues to mourn her husband Nick Cordero. The Broadway star passed away last month (Jul20) after losing his battle with Covid-19 aged just 41. Since then, Amanda, who shares son Elvis with Nick, has been keeping her fans updated as to how she’s doing on her social media pages, and took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (06Aug20) to reveal the sport has been keeping her motivated while she’s grieving. “I just got home from my tennis lesson and I have to tell you, I am just loving it so much. I love that I get to leave the house, move my body, sweat, focus and think about something completely new and different. It’s really, really helping me,” she told her followers. “I had a really hard time latel …