Netflix Put Winner Of RuPaul’s Drag Race In Episode Thumbnail

When it comes to spoilers, nowhere is safe. Even if they had all the right hashtags and words muted on their social media feeds, many overseas fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race had this season’s All Stars winner spoiled for them on Saturday courtesy of Netflix itself. (Because we’re not that dumb, we won’t be revealing the results here. In a boneheaded error that I can only assume got someone fired, the streaming service showed a shot of the winning queen being crowned when users clicked to watch the final episode of the spin-offs fifth season.