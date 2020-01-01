CypriumNews

Most popular social media growth evolution(May2009-May2020)

In this video i will show top10 most popular social media active users may2009 to may2020.In this video Worldwide most top ten popular social media platforms like facebook,twitter,reddit,digg,printest,youtube,instagram,linkedin’s users growth evolution show,Social media are interactive computer-mediated technologies that facilitate the creation or sharing of information, ideas, career interests and other forms of expression via virtual communities and networks.There is a variety of social networking services available online. However, most incorporate common features.social networking services are, Internet-based applications,user-generated content (UGC) is the lifeblood of social networking services.users create service-specific profiles for the site or app that are designed and maintained by the SNS organization
social networking services facilitate the development of online social networks by connecting a user’s profile with those of other individuals or groups.

