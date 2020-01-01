Most Filipinos comply with mask-wearing, physical distancing – SWS | Evening wRap



Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

– Most Filipinos wear masks, do social distancing even after lockdown – SWS. A new survey from the Social Weather Stations shows most Filipinos comply with mask-wearing protocols even after lockdowns were lifted.

– Unlawful for government to seize ABS-CBN properties – senators. Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Richard Gordon say a proposal by several congressmen to seize media giant ABS-CBN’s headquarters is unlawful and unnecessary.

– MMDA chief Danilo Lim removes Liza Diño from MMFF executive committee. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Danilo Lim removes Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Liza Diño from the executive committee of the Metro Manila Film Festival.

– Duterte orders probe into PhilHealth ‘anomalies.’ The Senate is also expected to probe the alleged “unabated corruption” in PhilHealth when it resumes session on the week of July 27.

– FALSE: Sinulog Queen 2020 ‘kidnapped, raped by 3 men.’ The video in the supposed report of her kidnapping is totally unrelated to Afable. No legitimate news sites have reported on her supposed kidnapping.

