Monsters Of Man Release 8 December 2020 Worldwide

Robotics company teams up with a corrupt CIA agent trying to position themselves to win a lucrative military contract. They illegally airdrop 4 prototype robots into the middle of the infamous Golden triangle to perform a live field test on unsuspecting drug lords that the world will never miss. Volunteer doctors witness the murder of a village and become the targets.

Director: Mark Toia

Writer: Mark Toia

Stars: Neal McDonough, Jessica Blackmore, Jose Rosete

