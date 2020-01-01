CypriumNews

#Modifailsindia A Top Trend On Twitter, Pm Modi Faces Public Wrath

Social Media
by Anonymous
India has landed into multifold trouble due to the mismanagement of the pandemic and economy by the Modi government. Coronavirus cases have crossed 15 lakh mark and economy is in shambles, millions of people are jobless and millions have been pushed into poverty. The anger and disappointment in public is evident from the latest trends on social media. The PM had to face wrath of public with more than 41thousand tweets with
#ModiFailsIndia.
