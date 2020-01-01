

Miranda Lambert Deems Coronavirus Lockdown a Good Test for Newlyweds..

In addition to talking about her relationship with husband Brendan Mcloughlin, the ‘Bluebird’ singer opens up about what she misses the most about her profession amid the pandemic. Jul 24, 2020 AceShowbiz – Miranda Lambert has joked that the coronavirus pandemic has been a “good test” for her marriage to Brendan Mcloughlin. The “Bluebird” star has been in lockdown alongside her other half, who she married last year following a whirlwind romance. And while the pair’s relationship has been going from strength to strength, judging by her social media posts, Miranda told New York’s Country 94.7 that it could have gone one of two ways during the Covid-19 crisis. “If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we’re good, you know? It’s a good test,” she smiled. Miranda continued to admit the first month of lockdown she had “a lot of fun”, before adding: “Well, not fun but I was like, ‘Okay, we’re off. We’ll probably be back on the road in a couple of months’.” But as …