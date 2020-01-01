Micro-Current-NuFace-Dermawand-Pro-Proper-Use

Micro-Current: NuFace Trinity, DermawandPro, and Face Master Microcurrent Devices geared toward anti-aging, lifting and firming facial muscles.
*It is from the end points to the belly to tighten, I know I said it both ways, but meant to say ends of the muscles toward their center.
See the accompanying post, which cites the video and research I mentioned, at http://subversive.style/2019/01/05/ele
Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: https://Subversive.Style
Makeup Products Used:
-Tarte Shape Tape Foundation & Lippie Lingerie in Bare
-Urban Decay Naked Concealer
-Anastasia Beverly Hills powder contour and Aurora highlight palettes
-Dermablend setting powder
-Elf Cream Eyeliner
-Too Faced Primer and Better Than Sex Mascara
-IT! Cosmetics Brushes
Follow me on Twitter @SubversiveBlog http://twitter.com/SubversiveBlog and Instagram @SubversiveStyle http://instagram.com/SubversiveStyle
Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: http://Subversive.Style
-Skincare, Makeup, Beauty Product Reviews and Tutorials.
-Hair-care and Hair Styling.
-Fashion, Style and Trends: Fashion Week Coverage, Fashion Blog and Vlog, DIY Style.
-Diet, Fitness, Exercise and Weight Loss.
Contact me: Click Email Me in links [email protected]
-Fashion Designer
-Graphic Designer
-Improv Actor
-Freelance Writer
-Makeup Artist
Perry Uwanawich
Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: http://Subversive.Style
Twitter @SubversiveBlog http://twitter.com/subversiveblog
Instagram @SubversiveStyle http://instagram.com/SubversiveStyle
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/Subversiv…
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/UwanaWhat/
Facebook @SubversiveBlog: https://www.facebook.com/SubversiveBlog
Deviant Art: http://uwanawhat.deviantart.com/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/uwanawhat
Stumble Upon: https://www.linkedin.com/in/uwanawhat/
Contact: [email protected]
#microcurrent #beauty #antiaging #beautytips #makeup #cosmetics #look #beautyblogger #beautyvlogger #skincare #creatorsplotlight