Micro-Current-NuFace-Dermawand-Pro-Proper-Use



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Micro-Current: NuFace Trinity, DermawandPro, and Face Master Microcurrent Devices geared toward anti-aging, lifting and firming facial muscles.

*It is from the end points to the belly to tighten, I know I said it both ways, but meant to say ends of the muscles toward their center.

See the accompanying post, which cites the video and research I mentioned, at http://subversive.style/2019/01/05/ele

Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: https://Subversive.Style

Makeup Products Used:

-Tarte Shape Tape Foundation & Lippie Lingerie in Bare

-Urban Decay Naked Concealer

-Anastasia Beverly Hills powder contour and Aurora highlight palettes

-Dermablend setting powder

-Elf Cream Eyeliner

-Too Faced Primer and Better Than Sex Mascara

-IT! Cosmetics Brushes

Follow me on Twitter @SubversiveBlog http://twitter.com/SubversiveBlog and Instagram @SubversiveStyle http://instagram.com/SubversiveStyle

Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: http://Subversive.Style

-Skincare, Makeup, Beauty Product Reviews and Tutorials.

-Hair-care and Hair Styling.

-Fashion, Style and Trends: Fashion Week Coverage, Fashion Blog and Vlog, DIY Style.

-Diet, Fitness, Exercise and Weight Loss.

Contact me: Click Email Me in links [email protected]

-Fashion Designer

-Graphic Designer

-Improv Actor

-Freelance Writer

-Makeup Artist

Perry Uwanawich

Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: http://Subversive.Style

Twitter @SubversiveBlog http://twitter.com/subversiveblog

Instagram @SubversiveStyle http://instagram.com/SubversiveStyle

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/Subversiv…

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/UwanaWhat/

Facebook @SubversiveBlog: https://www.facebook.com/SubversiveBlog

Deviant Art: http://uwanawhat.deviantart.com/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/uwanawhat

Stumble Upon: https://www.linkedin.com/in/uwanawhat/

Contact: [email protected]

#microcurrent #beauty #antiaging #beautytips #makeup #cosmetics #look #beautyblogger #beautyvlogger #skincare #creatorsplotlight