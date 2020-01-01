Mapping the Field of Adult and Continuing Education: An International Compendium Complete



The field of Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) has long been influential beyond its already porous borders, and continues to be a source of important ideas, inspiration, and innovative practices for those in disciplines such as educational administration, social work, nursing, and counseling. Recognizing this, the American Association for Adult and Continuing Education commissioned the editors to create this compendium, which provides an invaluable resource to readers already established in the field, those entering the field, and to myriad neighbors of the field as well.This four-volume compendium (also available as a combined e-book) brings together a host of national and international contributors to map the field of ACE in a series of brief articles addressing key theories and practices across its many domains and settings. These are arranged in four volumes, available either individually or asa set: Volume One: The Adult LearnerVolume Two: Teaching and Learning in ACEVol. Three: Leading and Managing ACEVolume Four: Inquiry and InfluencesThe volume on Adult Learners will include articles addressing topics such as adult development, diversity, learning abilities, the influence of personality on learning, and the role of experience in adult learning. By far the largest segment of learners in society, and currently the largest segment of college students as well, a better understanding of the adult learner is vital for educators of all kinds.Volume two addresses Teaching and Learning topics ranging from methods and roles to programs and materials. Encompassing formal and informal learning, as well as the variety of focus and setting, from cultural to occupational, this volume explores the wide range of theory and practice in ACE.Issues of Leadership and Administration such as planning and resource allocation, organizational change and culture, and the value of a shared vision for all stakeholders are addressed in the third volume. From practical matters like staffing and volunteers, to big-picture issues such as alternative visions for the future of the field, this volume offers vital knowledge and insight.The final volume, on Inquiry and Influences, examines the context, trends, and methods of research and evaluation in the field’s many domains. Wide-ranging inquiry has always been a hallmark of ACE, and only continues to grow along with the recognition of the importance of adult learning for learners and for the society as a whole.All four volumes are available as a single e-book, to make the most of the inter-relatedness of the various topics. This version uses live links in the table of contents and combined index (as well as keywords at the start of each article) to enable readers to follow their own topical interests and thus create unique learning pathways for themselves.