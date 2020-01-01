Malaysia’s borders may reopen before recovery MCO ends, says Health DG



Malaysia’s borders may reopen as early as during the recovery movement control order (MCO), which is slated to expire on Aug 31, said Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said that on Monday, adding that discussions with six countries – Singapore, Brunei, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea identified as “green zones”, that Malaysia may open its borders to are in the early stages.

Asked on how the Health Ministry classified a country as a green zone, Dr Noor Hisham said it was based on a number of indicators such as the number of local Covid 19 transmissions and imported cases, on whether it involved local or foreign nationals, the trend of infections over a certain period and the policies adopted by those countries in controlling the pandemic.

