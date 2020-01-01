CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Lucy Hale Shares Throwback Photo Of Thin Brows

Trending Videos
by Anonymous
Lucy-Hale-Shares-Throwback-Photo-Of-Thin-Brows

Lucy Hale is known for her thick, luscious, and highly photogenic eyebrows — but as it turns out, the former Pretty Little Liars star wasn’t always a fan of the bold brow look. We know because, this weekend, she shared several throwback photos of herself on Instagram, including one from her teenage years in which she had pencil-thin brows á la the infamous ’90s beauty trend. As you can see, it’s a black-and-white number that features Hale with long flowing hair and barely-there brows. In 2017, Hale revealed she got her gorgeous bushy brows from her father in an adorable selfie with him.

Related posts

Feel Good Today : नानी से बोला- ‘हेलो बोलो’, पलटकर बोलीं- ‘मैं राम-राम बोलूंगी | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Anonymous

Coffee Package Bag Production Date Expiry Date Laser Coding Printer Which Coding Solutions is Used in Coffee Package Bag Expiry Date Coding YF30F Fiber Laser Etching Machine Flying Laser Marking Machine Laser Coding Machine

Anonymous

บางกอก City เลขที่ 36 | คณะสาคร หุ่นละครเล็ก ยุค New Normal | 24 ก.ค. 63 (3/3)

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More