

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Loha | Full Video Song | Jazzy B | Aman Hayer | Amrit Bova | Jazzy B Records | TrueRoots Productions

Jazzy B Records & Dinesh Presenting OFFICIAL Video of the song LOHA sung by JAZZY B.

Snapchat Lens https://www.snapchat.com/unlock/?type… (JAGMEETSINGH18 )

Song : Loha

Singer : Jazzy B

Music : Aman Hayer

Video : TrueRoots Productions

Publicity Design : Dhaliwal Arts (https://www.instagram.com/dhaliwalart… )

Presentation : Dinesh Auluck

Subscribe Jazzy B Records :- http://bit.ly/SubscribeJazzyB

#Loha #JazzyB #AmanHayer

►Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/track/5Q0Qwo…

►Wynk : https://wynk.in/music/song/loha/ab_IN…

►JioSaavn : https://www.saavn.com/s/song/unknown/…

►Tidal : https://tidal.com/track/150045060

►Resso : https://m.resso.app/yjQ44K/

Serviced by: ABC Digital

Digital Partner – Bull18 [http://fb.com/Bull18]

Online Promotions : Big Media & US Media ( Urban Stand )

Director : Harry Chahal

Makeup : Blue Ruby Artistry

Still : Harj Sidhu

Hair : Nagar Hairstyler

Stunt : John Sampson / Michelle Clarke-brown

Spl. Thanks : Goga Dhaliwal , Dinesh Auluck, Kulvir Takhar

RPD BHANGRA ACADEMY, Metro 1 Catering, Surrey Farm,

Kultar Singh Gill (mamba mma), Jay Vincent, Guri Bhangu,

Punnet asp, VMS Motor Sport, Tire King Surrey,

Pamma Aujla, Michael Virk, John Neaime, Reflex Whalley,

Lyftlyfe Canada Rustom Wrestling Club, Sukhi Hayer, Rasta Mike,

Rico Boyal, Goldy ,Pawan Dhillon, Preet Parmar, Sann Jatt, Satinder Rai,

A film by True Roots Productions

Stay Connected with us on Social Media:-

► https://www.facebook.com/JazzyBRecords

► Jazzy B Show Bookings Cel: +919814062260 +91 7707862260

► Email us : [email protected]

► Click to Subscribe – http://bit.ly/1mKBoJm

► Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jazzyb

► Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jazzyb

► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/jazzyb

► Follow on Snapchat : https://www.snapchat.com/add/bjazzy1

► Follow on TikTok : @bjazzy1

► Website https://www.jazzyb.com

jazzy b,new punjabi,punjabi,singer,wedding songs,bhangra music,latest songs,trending song,viral video,music video,jazzy b,babbu maan,babbu mann,gurdas maan,gippy,guru randhawa,daler mehndi,mika,kapil sharma,canadian punjabi,usa punjabi,dubai punjabi,punjab,gym motivation,gym punjabi song,sidhu moosewala,punjabi movie,intro video,loha,aman hayer,cars,canada,latest songs 2020,punjabi viral video