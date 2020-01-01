CypriumNews

Lizzo Wrapped Her Locs Into Space Buns

Lizzo is inspiration on literally every level: her music gets our own creative juices flowing, her beauty looks kick off lasting trends, and her words help guide people in a more positive, less hateful direction. And a new post that she shared on Instagram falls into the latter two categories with both an adorable hairstyle and an amazing message. We’ve seen people make viral posts, become, you know, internet celebrities, and actually start making money and have careers. We, as a people, how about we stop rewarding negativity? How about we stop boosting hurtful and hateful things on the internet?” Even if you don’t like it, don’t like-hate it.

