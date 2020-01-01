

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Blocked Each Other on Instagram Years Ago

Rocky relationship? LALA KENT cleared the air regarding split speculation surrounding her and fiancé RANDALL EMMETT, after deleting photos of him via social media over the weekend.

***************************************************************************

••••INFORMATION

• Source: usmagazine

—————————————————————————

Videos can use content-based copyright law contains reasonable use Fair Use (https://www.youtube.com/yt/copyright/)

Very excited to partner with other electronic newspaper pages.

Please send me an email

Thanks you for watching