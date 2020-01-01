Labyrinth-3D-Fashion-Show-by-Perry-Uwanawich-Spring-Summer



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

All prints, designs, 3D CAD, copyright of Fashion Illustrator and Designer Perry Uwanawich.

Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: https://Subversive.Style

Portfolio: https://Subversive.Style/portfolio

This is a 3D fashion show created in Marvelous Designer 7, and edited in After Effects (I switched to Premier Pro). I was inspired by the 50’s, unrequited love and yellow flowers (tabebuia), love and heartbreak. I created all the designs and prints myself (the only exception is the rainbow butterfly print).

Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: http://Subversive.Style

-Skincare, Makeup, Beauty Product Reviews and Tutorials.

-Hair-care and Hair Styling.

-Fashion, Style and Trends: Fashion Week Coverage, Fashion Blog and Vlog, DIY Style.

-Diet, Fitness, Exercise and Weight Loss.

Contact me: Click Email Me in links [email protected]

-Fashion Designer

-Graphic Designer

-Improv Actor

-Freelance Writer

-Makeup Artist

Perry Uwanawich

Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: http://Subversive.Style

Twitter @SubversiveBlog http://twitter.com/subversiveblog

Instagram @SubversiveStyle http://instagram.com/SubversiveStyle

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/Subversiv…

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/UwanaWhat/

Facebook @SubversiveBlog: https://www.facebook.com/SubversiveBlog

Deviant Art: http://uwanawhat.deviantart.com/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/uwanawhat

Stumble Upon: https://www.linkedin.com/in/uwanawhat/

Contact: [email protected]