Labyrinth 3D Fashion Show by Perry Uwanawich Spring-Summer

by Anonymous
All prints, designs, 3D CAD, copyright of Fashion Illustrator and Designer Perry Uwanawich.
This is a 3D fashion show created in Marvelous Designer 7, and edited in After Effects (I switched to Premier Pro). I was inspired by the 50’s, unrequited love and yellow flowers (tabebuia), love and heartbreak. I created all the designs and prints myself (the only exception is the rainbow butterfly print).
Perry Uwanawich

