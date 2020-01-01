Labyrinth-3D-Fashion-Show-by-Perry-Uwanawich-Spring-Summer

All prints, designs, 3D CAD, copyright of Fashion Illustrator and Designer Perry Uwanawich.
Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: https://Subversive.Style
Portfolio: https://Subversive.Style/portfolio
This is a 3D fashion show created in Marvelous Designer 7, and edited in After Effects (I switched to Premier Pro). I was inspired by the 50’s, unrequited love and yellow flowers (tabebuia), love and heartbreak. I created all the designs and prints myself (the only exception is the rainbow butterfly print).
Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: http://Subversive.Style
-Skincare, Makeup, Beauty Product Reviews and Tutorials.
-Hair-care and Hair Styling.
-Fashion, Style and Trends: Fashion Week Coverage, Fashion Blog and Vlog, DIY Style.
-Diet, Fitness, Exercise and Weight Loss.
Contact me: Click Email Me in links [email protected]
-Fashion Designer
-Graphic Designer
-Improv Actor
-Freelance Writer
-Makeup Artist
Perry Uwanawich
Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Blog: http://Subversive.Style
Twitter @SubversiveBlog http://twitter.com/subversiveblog
Instagram @SubversiveStyle http://instagram.com/SubversiveStyle
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/Subversiv…
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/UwanaWhat/
Facebook @SubversiveBlog: https://www.facebook.com/SubversiveBlog
Deviant Art: http://uwanawhat.deviantart.com/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/uwanawhat
Stumble Upon: https://www.linkedin.com/in/uwanawhat/
Contact: [email protected]