Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra are some of the celebrities who took to social media to pay their tributes to the martyrs in the Kargil war. The Indian armed forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.