Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Airing Their Dirty Laundry..

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper regrets ‘going public with something that was a private matter’ following his rants at first presidential rally and on social media. Jul 26, 2020 AceShowbiz – Kanye West has publicly apologised to his wife, Kim Kardashian, after attacking the reality TV star and her family on social media throughout this week. After tearfully confessing he and Kim considered aborting their first child during a political rally in South Carolina on Sunday (19Jul20), the bipolar rapper took to Twitter to take aim at his wife and Kris Jenner, accusing Kardashian of cheating on him and trying to force him into hospital, and claiming he had been trying to divorce her, while comparing her mum to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un and calling her a “White supremacist.” Kim responded by releasing a statement, asking the public to respect their family’s privacy as her husband dealt with a bipolar episode. Meanwhile, West’s concerned friends like Dave Chappelle, Damon Da …