CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

July 23, 2020 ~ #Journée ~ Dr. Donna Thomas-Rodgers

social media
by Anonymous
95a7bccc4222fd3985dfba246cd1b9b6

This Journée Features a Bitmoji Mix, a Just to Be Clear, and a Dr. Donna’s Dictionary.

(This Video was created using Snapchat Lenses, Snapchat Flashbacks, Instagram Stories, Instagram Memories, Instagram Lenses, Quik, KineMaster, BandLab, Unfold, Bitmoji PicsArt, YouCut, Garage Band, and Screen Recorder).

About this Playlist:

The Journée playlist is designed to capture the Journey of a REAL Leader through Instagram Stories.

Contact The Turn Around Doctor:

To Start the Client Selection Process Visit: http://www.theturnarounddoctor.com/client-selection/

Only use this email if you’re ready to become a client: [email protected]

Subscribe ONLY if you’re actually going to watch New video’s and uploads:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiZ9nGJEdZh_MLn7X3BbiDQ?sub_confirmation=1

Dr. Donna’s Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/turnarounddoc @turnarounddoc

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/turnarounddoc @turnarounddoc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turnarounddoctor/ @turnarounddoctor

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiZ9nGJEdZh_MLn7X3BbiDQ Turn Around Doctor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Turn-Around-Doctor-145002166090797/?ref=bookmarks Turn Around Doctor

Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/TurnAroundDoctor/Turn Around Doctor

Credits:

Executive Producer: Dr. Donna Thomas-Rodgers

Created by: Dr. Donna Thomas–Rodgers

Flumsitions: Power Starters Production

Production: Power Starters Production

Editing: Power Starters Production

Graphics: Dr. Donna Thomas-Rodgers

Music Produced By: Detroit Red

Genre: Red Symphony

Styling: D. Howard

About this Channel:

For the noisy Nellie’s and Nelson’s, you’ll want to know more about my background and my credentials. You’re gonna need to do something you’re not accustomed to, research me, by going to Linked-In: Dr. Donna Thomas-Rodgers and for the really ambitious knowledge seekers…Google Me!

Related posts

Kusha Kapila on e-Mind Rocks 2020: I don’t believe in competitiveness. I believe in co-existence

Anonymous

Outlaw _ Sidhu Moose Wala (Official Song) Byg Byrd _ Latest Punjabi Songs 2019 _ Jatt Life Studios

Anonymous

Coronavirus – All vegetable markets to remain closed for 3 days, Diu

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More