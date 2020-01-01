Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome A Baby Girl!

We’re happy to start off this week with some really good news… Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly welcomed their first baby into the world!
joe jonas,joe jonas sophie turner,sophie turner,joe jonas 2019,sophie turner 2020,game of thrones,jonas brothers,nyc,joe jonas sophie turner pregnant,sophie turner pregnant,turner dog,joe jonas waldo,joe jonas sophie turner wedding,joe jonas wedding,joe jonas pregnant,what a man gotta doclevver,clevver news,entertainment news,hearst,hearst news,newsfeed,celeb news,2020,celeb 2020,celeb news 2020,social media