insurer in 2020 – 4 Trends from #insurtech connect for the #insurance industry



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

If you swim in the waters of insurance and financial services, it’s a good time to paddle out and stand up. While the potential blockchain tsunami remains trapped behind legal and regulatory reefs, several good vibrations are creating strong waves to propel you forward. The question for insurers is: How can we get in the best position to ride these new industry dynamics

red more…https://www.insurancespro5.com/