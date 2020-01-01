CypriumNews

Indian Captain Virat Kohli shares new photo on Instagram with inspirational caption | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Social Media
by Anonymous
Virat Kohli often shares videos of his fitness and exercise on social media. Apart from this, he also keeps sharing his new look and throw back photos. Sharing these pictures and videos, Virat Kohli often gives inspirational and motivational messages to his fans. In this episode, Virat Kohli has shared a new picture, with which he has also given a great message.

विराट कोहली अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी फिटनेस और एक्सरसाइज के वीडियो शेयर करते रहते हैं। इसके अलावा वह अपने नए लुक और थ्रो बैक तस्वीरें भी शेयर करते रहते हैं। इन्हीं तस्वीरों और वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए विराट कोहली अक्सर इंस्पिरेशनल और मोटिवेशनल संदेश भी अपने फैन्स को देते रहते हैं। इसी कड़ी में विराट कोहली ने एक नई तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसके साथ उन्होंने एक शानदार संदेश भी दिया है।

#IndianCaptain #ViratKohli #InstagramPost

