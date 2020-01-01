India reports over 80,000 daily cases of COVID-19 infections on Thursday



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

인도 하루 확진자, 세계 첫 8만명 넘어… 中 코로나 18일째 신규 확진 없어

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world,… India, Asia’s worst-hit country, has reported a record-high daily spike in infections.

China, on the other hand, has not seen a single reported case of local infection for 18 straight days.

Kim Hyo-sun reports.

Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue their upward trend,… with India reporting more than 80-thousand daily cases on Thursday alone.

This is the highest single-day spike seen globally,… with the country’s total caseload surpassing 3-point-8 million.

The total cases of India, Asia’s worst-hit country, are third only to the U.S. and Brazil.

The country has been carrying out extensive testing to trace potential patients,… with an average of 950-thousand tests conducted daily.

“Daily positive numbers are increasing, there is no doubt about it but then these numbers have to be seen in the context of the total population of India. We are the second-most populous country in the world.”

India, however, has reported a relatively low fatality rate of 1-point-7 percent,… with the accumulated number of deaths standing at some 67-thousand as of Thursday.

COVID-19 cases have been surging especially after the Indian government began lifting lockdowns since May.

Major migrant camps around the world are also reporting an uptick.

Last week, the Gaza Strip, one of the world’s poorest and most densely populated places, reported its first official cases of community transmission.

Within days,… more than 250 COVID-19 patients and four deaths were confirmed,… according to the Washington Post.

On the Greek island of Lesbos,… home to a massive camp for Europe-bound migrants,… authorities on Wednesday confirmed the first case in a 40-year-old asylum seeker.

Meanwhile, China has not seen a single case of local COVID-19 infection for the past 18 days,… with only imported cases being reported.

To this end, Chinese authorities have decided to resume international flights to China for some 5-hundred travelers on a daily basis.

It has given green light to nine routes from eight countries, including Greece, Austria and Canada.

Kim Hyo-sun, Arirang News.