Iggy-Azalea-Demands-to-Be-Excluded-From-Report-About-Lawsuit-Over-2016-Car-Accident

Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Setting the record straight on claims she was being sued alongside ex-boyfriend Ayoub Kharbouch, the ‘Fancy’ rapper is making it clear through a social media post that she is not liable. Jul 23, 2020 AceShowbiz – Iggy Azalea has shot down reports suggesting she is facing legal problems from a skateboarder who was involved in an accident with her ex-boyfriend French Montana’s brother. The Australian rapper has denied claims she is facing a $250,000 (£196,000) judgement in legal action over the 2016 car accident. The Blast sources alleged she was being sued alongside Ayoub Kharbouch, but Iggy took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22 to make it clear she’s “not liable”. “My name is mentioned in a lawsuit from 2016 because I was the vehicle owner of a car that was involved in an accident,” she wrote. “I was not on the scene and I have never had direct involvement in this suit as per the judge’s orders – I am not liable.” She insisted the lawsuit was “solely with the in …