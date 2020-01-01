How_To_Create_A_Youtube_Channel_Bangla_Tutorial_2020



Many people don’t know how to create a Youtube channel from android mobile in Bangla, which we’ll teach you today. To create a YouTube Channel on android mobile you just need Google Chrome Browser and Youtube Creator’s Studio App. And to open a youtube channel you also need a Gmail Account. So first we’ll create a new Gmail Account and then we’ll create a youtube channel in Bangla android phone. And to create a youtube channel in bangla mobile you’ll also need a good name for your Youtube Channel. After the channel is created, you need to verify the channel using your mobile phone number. You can create your Youtube channel icon, youtube channel art and youtube channel brand watermark using your android phone app Picsart. After your channel icon and channel art is done, you need to upload it. It is also necessary to add the Channel Bio, and add the social media links to your youtube channel. Finally you’ll understand than creating a youtube channel in mobile is not hard.

