Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Wishes pour in for a real time hero, fans rejoice | Oneindia News

Actor Sonu Sood is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Birthday wishes having been pouring in for the actor on social media who is a Hero for many and has been at the forefront of saving lives during the Coronavirus lockdown. Right from politicians and his industry friends to fans, everyone extended their warm wishes to the actor who is being hailed as a real-life hero for his relentless efforts to help migrants amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Union Minister Smriti Irani also took to Instagram to wish Sonu Soon on his special day.