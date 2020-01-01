Hakim Chutki vs Anila | Covid-19 Impacting Scotland | Scotistani



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

There’s plenty of misinformation circulating on social media about the corona virus. A lot of COVID-19 remedies and treatments are being shared by fake scientists and healers. There are plenty of claims about things we should eat or drink to thwart COVID-19.

In this video we tackle five common myths surrounding the corona virus. Myths like eating garlic or drinking lemon juice can protect us from COVID19 have no scientific evidence base. While scientists work towards developing a vaccine, the best course of action is to ignore the false claims and follow the guidelines issues by World Health Organisation and your own health services.

Make sure you verify the information from a reliable source, learn to separate fact from fiction and avoid charlatans like Hakim Chutki.

Scotistani aims to connect the diverse communities as well as the Pakistani diaspora worldwide. Our objective is to promote cultural, educational and commercial ties between Scotland and Pakistan and celebrate all things – Scottish, Pakistani and Scotistani….

To contact us please email

[email protected]

#Covid19 #Corona #Covid19Myths #Pandemic #ScottishPakistanis #Scotland #Scotistani