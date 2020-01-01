Grimes Begs Elon Musk to ‘Turn Off’ His Phone After ‘Pronouns Suck’ Tweet
Another public spat. GRIMES publicly called out her boyfriend, ELON MUSK, after he shared a tweet that many social media users deemed transphobic.
***************************************************************************
••••INFORMATION
• Source: usmagazine
—————————————————————————
Videos can use content-based copyright law contains reasonable use Fair Use (https://www.youtube.com/yt/copyright/)
Very excited to partner with other electronic newspaper pages.
Please send me an email
Thanks you for watching