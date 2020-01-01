GRATEFUL ft NEFFEX [DJ MIX ] [ MP3 MUSIC ] [ WATCH MUZIC REMIX ]
Lyrics:
always do it on my own so I gotta get through it
and the only thing I know is to love what I’m doing
never give up never slow til I finally prove it
never listen to the No’s i just wanna keep moving
keep my head up when I act
head up that’s a fact
never looking back
ima keep myself on track
keep my head up staying strong
always moving on
feel I don’t belong
tell my thoughts to move along
push myself to be the best
die with no regrets
live with every breath
see my message start to spread
and I had so many dreams
then you hit your teens
life ain’t really what it seems
try to find out what it means
always do it on my own so I gotta get through it
and the only thing I know is to love what I’m doing
never give up never slow til I finally prove it
never listen to the No’s i just wanna keep moving
yea I put out all this art, its my only medicine yea
everything I do, im just being genuine
I’m sick of being screwed, feel my own adrenaline
yea i do just what I do, and I hope you let me in let me in yea
I’m grateful
oh yea
able
oh yea
I’m stable
oh yea
no label
oh yea
u know me
I have
only
a path
I’m lonely
but damn
I’m going
to win
I don’t want no fake love
I want the real stuff
everybody listen up
cuz I’ll only say it once
I’m gon show you all the path
if you want it bad
I’m gon show you where it’s at
yea how you can get it back
yea cuz I ain’t never done
I’ll be number one
working hella hard until I get just what I want
yea rise just like the sun
yea fatal like a gun
shooters gonna shoot and Im gon shoot until I’ve won
always do it on my own so I gotta get through it
and the only thing I know is to love what I’m doing
never give up never slow til I finally prove it
never listen to the No’s i just wanna keep moving
yea I put out all this art, its my only medicine yea
everything I do, im just being genuine
I’m sick of being screwed, feel my own adrenaline
yea i do just what I do, and I hope you let me in let me in yea
I’m grateful
oh yea
able
oh yea
I’m stable
oh yea
no label
oh yea
u know me
I have
only
a path
I’m lonely
but damn
I’m going
to win