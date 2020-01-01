Global V-shaped recovery unlikely: WTO



WTO “내년 세계무역 전망, V자형보다 L자형이 현실적”

The latest World Trade Organization index tracking merchandise slumped to a record low in the second quarter,… signaling a V-shaped recovery is unlikely.

According to the WTO Goods Trade Barometer released on Wednesday,… the figure was 84-point-5,… the lowest on record since 2007.

It’s down 15-point-5 points from the index baseline of 100,… suggesting below-trend growth.

The WTO says the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic means a V-shaped trade rebound in 2021 may be “overly optimistic”.

It says an L-shaped recovery is more likely.