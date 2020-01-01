CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Global V-shaped recovery unlikely: WTO

Trending Videos
by Anonymous
Global-V-shaped-recovery-unlikely-WTO

WTO “내년 세계무역 전망, V자형보다 L자형이 현실적”

The latest World Trade Organization index tracking merchandise slumped to a record low in the second quarter,… signaling a V-shaped recovery is unlikely.
According to the WTO Goods Trade Barometer released on Wednesday,… the figure was 84-point-5,… the lowest on record since 2007.
It’s down 15-point-5 points from the index baseline of 100,… suggesting below-trend growth.
The WTO says the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic means a V-shaped trade rebound in 2021 may be “overly optimistic”.
It says an L-shaped recovery is more likely.

Related posts

Sot 2 humbje jete nga COVID, rriten testimet, rekord të infektuarish, 117 raste! Preken 4 mjekë!

Anonymous

YuGiOh Duel Links – Duelist Challenge #1 (24July2020)

Anonymous

Noha | Salaami Ranjo Gham | Farzad Moosvi | Short-Clip

Anonymous

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More