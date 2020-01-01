Gabrielle-Union-Posts-Selfie-Wearing-Her-Retainer



Actress, Gabrielle Union is no stranger to posting makeup-free selfies on Instagram.

But according to Allure, she stepped it up a notch this week, by adding a retainer to her fresh-faced picture.

Allure writer Marci Robin explained how she felt about Gabrielle’s latest selfie, which was posted in her stories: “Putting a retainer back in your mouth after months or years is legit agony, which is why I have the utmost respect for Gabrielle Union’s latest selfie.”

Union admitted through her caption “My teeth are moving. I have to wear my retainer. ”

If her selfie motivates you to dust off your old retainer, orthodontist Gabrielle Ollins warns users not to boil it, because it will warp it’s shape. Instead clean it.

She explains, “If you use a retainer or aligners, you can buy over-the-counter cleansing tablets to help keep them germ-free.”