Full version Trading for Dummies Best Sellers Rank : #3

Trade your way to a more profitable portfolioSavvy traders can make money in both up and down markets–and now you can, too! In Trading For Dummies, investors from every walk of life will benefit from sample stock charts, position trading tips and techniques, fresh ways to analyze trends and indicators, and all the latest information on trading stocks wisely in any type of market.Taking the stress out of the stock market, this no-nonsense guide walks you through all the steps to trade with authority–and takes your portfolio to exciting new heights. Whether you’re an investor looking for a clear guide to successfully trading stocks in any type of market, or an investor who has experience trading and are looking for new, proven methods to enhance the profitability of investments, you’ll find a proven system for eliminating doubt, decreasing risk, and, ultimately, increasing return.Understand market cycles and choose a great brokerManage your risk exposureBuild a balanced portfolioDevelop your own custom trading strategyIf you’re in need of basic strategies and stock valuation methodologies that let you make smart trading decisions, this book has it all!