Full version The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains For Online



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

https://clicktofreeacces.blogspot.com/?book=0393357821

Nicholas Carr?s bestseller The Shallows has become a foundational book in one of the most important debates of our time: As we enjoy the internet?s bounties, are we sacrificing our ability to read and think deeply? This 10th-anniversary edition includes a new afterword that brings the story up to date, with a deep examination of the cognitive and behavioral effects of smartphones and social media.