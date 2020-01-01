Full version Represent Yourself in Court: Prepare & Try a Winning Civil Case For Kindle



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

https://clicktofreeacces.blogspot.com/?book=1413326617

How to prepare and present a winning civil court case Many disputes are too big for small claims court but too small to justify a lawyer’s fee. Fortunately, if you’re willing to learn the courtroom ropes, you can successfully handle your own case from start to finish.Represent Yourself in Court breaks the pretrial and trial process down into easy-to-understand steps. Armed with these clear and thorough instructions, you’ll be well prepared to:draft and file court papersget help from an attorney or legal coachobtain and prepare your evidence, including social media postingshandle depositionsline up, prepare, and examine witnessespresent an opening statementmake and respond to objectionspick a jury if necessary, anddeal with the court clerk and judgeWhether you’re a plaintiff or a defendant, this book will help you handle a bankruptcy, divorce, landlord-tenant dispute, breach of contract case, small business dispute–or any other civil lawsuit.The 10th edition is completely updated to include the latest rules and court procedures.