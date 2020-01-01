CypriumNews

Full Version LSAT Logic Games Unlocked: A Personalized System for Every LSAT Student Review

From the worldwide leader in test preparation, Kaplan Test Prep introduces its first ever LSAT Logic Games prep book, combining the most real LSAT questions with exclusive data-driven learning science design.? From Kaplan?s LSAT product development team, LSAT Logic Games Unlocked contains more official LSAT questions than any other book on the market, along with complete explanations, focused strategies, targeted review, and exclusive data on test-taker performance and recent test trends. Students view Logic Games as the toughest section of the LSAT, and Kaplan?s unique instruction combines real LSAT questions with exercises and drills to help you understand every type of logic game through the eyes of the test-maker.?LSAT Logic Games Unlocked includes:? * Logic Games strategies and realistic practice created for students?at different levels, from those ready to tackle the most advanced concepts and the toughest logic games, to those who need more help with the basics.? * Study plans to help students make the most of their practice time regardless of how much time they have to study.? * Online resources including diagnostic tools that analyze individual strengths and weaknesses by game type, and instructional videos from Kaplan?s award-winning LSAT Channel.?

