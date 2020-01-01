Full Version Augmented Education: Bringing Real and Virtual Learning Together For Kindle



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

Click Here : https://owow321.blogspot.com/?book=1137342811

What happens when learning in the “real world” is augmented by use of the virtual, and learning in virtual environments is augmented by use of the “real”? Augmented Education explores learning that takes place at the frontiers of reality. Using electronic devices, learners extend their perceptinos of and interactions with their environment. The book provides a detailed overview of the educational possibilities that are created by technologies, among them augmented reality applications, social media, and virtual worlds. It considers how pedagogy and augmenting technologies can be harnessed to inspire, motivate and engage learners and transform their learning experiences.