Full version 101 Sample Write-Ups for Documenting Employee Performance Problems: A Guide to



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

https://clicktofreeacces.blogspot.com/?book=0814438555

Whether you?re addressing an initial infraction or handling termination-worthy transgressions, you need to be 100 percent confident that every employee encounter is clear, fair, and most importantly, legal. Thankfully, HR expert Paul Falcone has provided this wide-ranging resource that explains in detail the disciplinary process and provides ready-to-use documents that eliminate stress and second-guessing about what to do and say.Revised to reflect the latest developments in employment law, the third edition of 101 Sample Write-Ups for Documenting Employee Performance Problems includes expertly crafted, easily customizable write-ups that address: sexual harassment, absenteeism, insubordination, drug or alcohol abuse, substandard work, email and phone misuse, teamwork issues, managerial misconduct, confidentiality breaches, social media abuse, and more!With each sample document also including a performance improvement plan, outcomes and consequences, and a section of employee rebuttal, it?s easy to see why over 100,000 copies have already been sold, making life for managers and HR personnel significantly easier when it comes to addressing employee performance issues.