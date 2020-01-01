Full-E-book-Principles-of-Marketing-For-Online



Please Share this video to view it and help support the site

https://msc.realfiedbook.com/?book=013449251X

For Principles of Marketing courses that require a comprehensive text. Help readers learn how to create value through customer connections and engagement In a fast-changing, increasingly digital and social marketplace, it’s more vital than ever for marketers to develop meaningful connections with their customers. Principles of Marketing helps readers master today’s key marketing challenge: to create vibrant, interactive communities of consumers who make products and brands an integral part of their daily lives. To help individuals understand how to create value and build customer relationships, Kotler and Armstrong present fundamental marketing information within an innovative customer-value framework. Thoroughly revised to reflect the major trends impacting contemporary marketing, the 17th Edition is packed with stories illustrating how companies use new digital technologies to maximize customer engagement and shape brand conversations, experiences, and communities. Also available with MyLab Marketing MyLab(TM) Marketing is an online homework, tutorial, and assessment program designed to work with this text to engage students and improve results. Within its structured environment, students practice what they learn, test their understanding, and pursue a personalized study plan that helps them better absorb course material and understand difficult concepts. Note: You are purchasing a standalone product; MyLab Marketing does not come packaged with this content. Students, if interested in purchasing this title with MyLab Marketing, ask your instructor for the correct package ISBN and Course ID. Instructors, contact your Pearson representative for more information. If you would like to purchase both the physical text and MyLab Marketing, search for: 0134642317 / 9780134642314 Principles of Marketing Plus MyLab Marketing with Pearson eText — Access Card Package Package consists of: 013449251X / 9780134492513 Principles of Marketing 0134518284 / 9780134518282 MyLab Marketing with Pearson eText — Access Card — for Principles of Marketing